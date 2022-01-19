Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 964,939 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,939 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $58,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

