Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

