Alteryx Inc (AYX): Price Now Near $80.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AYX

At the moment, AYX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, AYX ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AYX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AYX’s price is up $0.19 (0.24%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AYX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AYX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Alteryx Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AYX: Daily RSI Analysis For AYX, its RSI is now at 8.1928.

AYX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market