Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd (ACH): Price Down $-0.3 (-2.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-2.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ACH

At the time of this writing, ACH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-2.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ACH has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, ACH ranks 40th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ACH’s price is down $-0.3 (-2.27%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ACH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ACH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACH: Daily RSI Analysis ACH’s RSI now stands at 19.3878.

ACH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error