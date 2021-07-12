Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Now Near $11.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMCR

At the moment, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of NA stocks, AMCR ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AMCR’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMCR’s price action over the past 90 days.