American Assets Trust Inc (AAT): Price Now Near $38.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AAT

At the time of this writing, AAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AAT has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, AAT ranks 149th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AAT’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.67%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AAT has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AAT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AAT: Daily RSI Analysis For AAT, its RSI is now at 33.3333.

AAT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

