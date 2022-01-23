American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.76 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,722 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.55% of InMode worth $55,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 28.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $329,000.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

