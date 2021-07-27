American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP): Price Now Near $88.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AEP

Currently, AEP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.65 (0.74%) from the hour prior. AEP has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, AEP ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AEP’s price is up $0.93 (1.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AEP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AEP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AEP: Daily RSI Analysis AEP’s RSI now stands at 100.

For AEP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AEP may find value in this recent story:

American Electric Power Is A Solid Buy At $85/Share

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images With the S&P 500 closing the week at yet another all-time high above 4,400, it can be difficult to find value for investors who don’t know where to look. One example of a high-quality business that appears to be worth a look at its current valuation…

