American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVCT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT).