Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC): Price Now Near $115.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, ABC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ABC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ABC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ABC’s price is down $-1.23 (-1.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ABC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Amerisourcebergen Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

