Ametek Inc (AME): Price Now Near $123.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AME

Currently, AME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.38%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AME has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AME; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AME’s price is up $1.64 (1.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ametek Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

