Ametek Inc (AME): Price Now Near $139.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

This is the 2nd hour in a row AME has seen its price head up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, AME ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AME’s price is up $1.24 (0.9%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ametek Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AME: Daily RSI Analysis For AME, its RSI is now at 67.3307.

AME and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AME News Traders

Investors and traders in AME may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

AMETEK (AME) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing?

AMETEK’s (AME) second-quarter results are expected to reflect benefits from growth strategies and acquisitions.

