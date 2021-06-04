Analog Devices Inc (ADI): Price Now Near $165.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADI

At the time of this writing, ADI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ADI ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ADI’s price is up $3.22 (1.99%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADI’s price action over the past 90 days.