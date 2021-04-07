Anaplan Inc (PLAN): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.16)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PLAN

Currently, PLAN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLAN’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PLAN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PLAN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Anaplan Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

