Angi Inc (ANGI): Price Now Near $11.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANGI

Currently, ANGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.43%) from the hour prior. ANGI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ANGI ranks 157th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ANGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ANGI’s price is up $0.04 (0.34%) from the day prior. ANGI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Angi Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ANGI: Daily RSI Analysis For ANGI, its RSI is now at 5.

ANGI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For ANGI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ANGI may find value in this recent story:

Angi Launches ‘Angi Key’ Membership to Unlock Savings on All Home Projects

Today, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) the leading and comprehensive solution for all home needs, is launching ‘Angi Key,’ a new membership service to help homeowners unlock easy, convenient and reliable home maintenance, improvement and emergency repair. Angi Key members receive discounts on hundreds of common household projects, as well as the ability to browse, schedule and buy home services just as simply as ordering take out, getting a ride or buying a product online. Angi Key members’ projects are bac

