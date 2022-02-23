Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

AAL opened at GBX 3,576 ($48.63) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,278.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,041.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

