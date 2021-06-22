Ansys Inc (ANSS): Price Up $0.7 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ANSS

At the moment, ANSS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ANSS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ANSS ranks 65th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ANSS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ANSS’s price is up $0.7 (0.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ANSS has seen 2 straight up days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on ANSS; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ANSS’s price action over the past 90 days.