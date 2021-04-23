Ansys Inc (ANSS): Price Up $4.52 (1.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ANSS

At the time of this writing, ANSS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ANSS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ANSS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ANSS’s price is up $4.52 (1.24%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ansys Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

