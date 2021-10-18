Antero Midstream Corp (AM): Price Now Near $11.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AM

At the time of this writing, AM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, AM ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AM’s price is up $0.12 (1.01%) from the day prior. AM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Antero Midstream Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AM: Daily RSI Analysis AM’s RSI now stands at 100.

AM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

