Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI): Price Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARI

At the moment, ARI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on ARI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ARI ranks 97th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARI’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARI: Daily RSI Analysis For ARI, its RSI is now at 1.1765.

ARI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

