Appfolio Inc (APPF): Price Down $-0.34 (-0.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.07 (-0.88)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APPF

Currently, APPF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.07 (-0.88%) from the hour prior. APPF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, APPF ranks 274th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APPF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, APPF’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.28%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row APPF has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Appfolio Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< APPF: Daily RSI Analysis APPF’s RSI now stands at 19.7574.

APPF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

