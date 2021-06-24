Applied Materials Inc (AMAT): Price Up $2.44 (1.8)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMAT

Currently, AMAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AMAT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMAT ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

AMAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMAT’s price is up $2.44 (1.8%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AMAT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMAT’s price action over the past 90 days.