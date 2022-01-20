Aptargroup Inc (ATR): Price Now Near $120.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATR

At the moment, ATR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, ATR ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ATR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ATR’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ATR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ATR: Daily RSI Analysis ATR’s RSI now stands at 42.9676.

ATR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

