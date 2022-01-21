Arcbest Corp (ARCB): Price Down $-2.72 (-3.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.26 (-2.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARCB

At the moment, ARCB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.26 (-2.55%) from the hour prior. ARCB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ARCB ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

ARCB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARCB’s price is down $-2.72 (-3.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ARCB has now gone down 12 of the past 14 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARCB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARCB: Daily RSI Analysis ARCB’s RSI now stands at 0.

ARCB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

