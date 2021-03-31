Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL): Price Now Near $38.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACGL

At the time of this writing, ACGL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. ACGL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ACGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ACGL’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.25%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ACGL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Arch Capital Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

