Arista Networks Inc (ANET): Price Now Near $362.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANET

At the time of this writing, ANET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.1%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ANET has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ANET ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

ANET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ANET’s price is up $4 (1.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ANET has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Arista Networks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.