Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB): Price Down $-0.47 (-1.26)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AUB

At the time of this writing, AUB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AUB has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, AUB ranks 133rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AUB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AUB’s price is down $-0.47 (-1.26%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AUB has seen 3 straight down days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AUB: Daily RSI Analysis For AUB, its RSI is now at 0.

AUB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

