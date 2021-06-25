Autohome Inc (ATHM): Price Now Near $64.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATHM

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ATHM ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ATHM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ATHM’s price is up $1.03 (1.64%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ATHM has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Autohome Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.