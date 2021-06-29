Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR): Price Down $-0.47 (-0.6)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CAR

At the moment, CAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CAR has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CAR ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

CAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CAR’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CAR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avis Budget Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.