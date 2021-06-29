Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON): Price Now Near $174.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXON

At the moment, AXON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.75 (0.43%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as AXON has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AXON ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Defense stocks.

AXON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXON’s price is up $2.51 (1.46%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AXON has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Axon Enterprise Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.