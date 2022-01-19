Azenta Inc (AZTA): Price Up $0.76 (0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.44 (0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AZTA

Currently, AZTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AZTA has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AZTA ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

AZTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AZTA’s price is up $0.76 (0.93%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AZTA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AZTA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AZTA: Daily RSI Analysis AZTA’s RSI now stands at 10.4972.

AZTA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error