Badger Meter Inc (BMI): Price Down $-0.75 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.78 (-0.73)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BMI

At the time of this writing, BMI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BMI has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, BMI ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BMI’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BMI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BMI: Daily RSI Analysis For BMI, its RSI is now at 54.6939.

BMI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error