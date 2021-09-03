Bancfirst Corp (BANF): Price Down $-0.7 (-1.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.73 (-1.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BANF

At the moment, BANF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.73 (-1.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on BANF; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BANF ranks 148th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BANF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BANF’s price is down $-0.7 (-1.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BANF has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BANF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BANF: Daily RSI Analysis For BANF, its RSI is now at 0.

BANF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

