Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,304 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

