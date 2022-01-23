Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

