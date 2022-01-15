Barclays PLC Sells 103,703 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Ball worth $40,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

