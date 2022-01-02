Bbva USA Purchases 159 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

