Bce Inc (BCE): Price Now Near $45.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BCE

At the time of this writing, BCE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BCE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BCE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BCE’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BCE’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BCE News Traders

Investors and traders in BCE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Leveraging Bell leadership to connect more homes to high-speed Internet in Québec

Bell to bring all-fibre connections to more than 30,000 new residences and business locations by September 2022 in partnership with the governments of Canada and QuébecMONTRÉAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ – Bell announced today that it will roll out high-speed Internet services to several unserved areas of Québec in partnership with the governments of Canada and Québec as part of the “Operation High Speed” initiative. Announced today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault, the Bell projects will provide 100% fibre Internet connections to 30,908 homes and businesses in nearly 100 Québec communities.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market