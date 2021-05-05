Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX): Price Down $-4.86 (-1.93)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.3 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BDX

At the moment, BDX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.3 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. BDX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BDX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BDX ranks 131st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

BDX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BDX’s price is down $-4.86 (-1.93%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BDX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 200 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Becton Dickinson & Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

