BioNTech SE (BNTX): Price Up $8.54 (3.48)% Over Past Day, Up $5.44 (2.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BNTX

Currently, BNTX's price is up $5.44 (2.2%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BNTX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, BNTX ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BNTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BNTX’s price is up $8.54 (3.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BNTX has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BNTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BNTX: Daily RSI Analysis For BNTX, its RSI is now at 100.

For BNTX News Traders

Investors and traders in BNTX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Dow Jones Surges As IBM Jumps On Earnings; Apple Stock Rallies, While Netflix Earnings On Deck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 500 points Tuesday, as IBM climbed on earnings results. Netflix earnings are due out late.

