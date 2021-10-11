Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM): Price Now Near $12.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BSM

At the moment, BSM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.42%) from the hour prior. BSM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BSM ranks 101st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

BSM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BSM’s price is up $0.07 (0.58%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BSM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Black Stone Minerals LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BSM: Daily RSI Analysis BSM’s RSI now stands at 100.

BSM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

