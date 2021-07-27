Blucora Inc (BCOR): Price Up $0.06 (0.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCOR

Currently, BCOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.61%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, BCOR ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BCOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BCOR’s price is up $0.06 (0.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as BCOR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BCOR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Blucora Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BCOR: Daily RSI Analysis BCOR’s RSI now stands at 100.

500 – Internal server error

For BCOR News Traders

Investors and traders in BCOR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

BCOR vs. TIXT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

BCOR vs. TIXT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market