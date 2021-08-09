Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG): Price Now Near $2146.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKNG

At the moment, BKNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.14 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. BKNG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BKNG ranks 120th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

BKNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKNG’s price is down $-36.53 (-1.67%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BKNG has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Booking Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BKNG: Daily RSI Analysis BKNG’s RSI now stands at 66.5848.

BKNG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

