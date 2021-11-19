Brady Corp (BRC): Price Now Near $49.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BRC

At the time of this writing, BRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. BRC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BRC’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.22%) from the day prior. BRC has seen its price go down 10 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BRC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BRC: Daily RSI Analysis For BRC, its RSI is now at 0.

Note: BRC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with BRC declining at a slower rate than RSI.

