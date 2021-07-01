Brazilian Distribution Co Companhia Brasileira De Distr Cbd (CBD): Price Down $-0.11 (-1.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CBD

Currently, CBD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. CBD has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, CBD ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CBD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CBD’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.41%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CBD has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CBD’s price action over the past 90 days.