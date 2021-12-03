British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.42).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.96. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £58.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

