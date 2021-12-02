Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1496519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

