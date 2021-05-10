Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM): Price Now Near $46.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAM

At the time of this writing, BAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Real Estate stocks, BAM ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BAM’s price is up $0.34 (0.73%) from the day prior. BAM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BAM’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market