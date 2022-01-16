Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $147,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).