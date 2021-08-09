Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC): Price Up $0.05 (0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEPC

Currently, BEPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BEPC ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

BEPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BEPC’s price is up $0.05 (0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BEPC’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BEPC, its RSI is now at 45.0593.

BEPC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

